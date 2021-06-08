Listen to Lucy Dacus’ new single ‘Brando’

Lucy Dacus has shared new single ‘Brando’, the latest to come from her forthcoming album ‘Home Video’.

In a statement, Dacus explained that the song was inspired by a “very dramatic friend [she] had in high school whose whole personality was the media he consumed.”

“He showed me a lot of amazing movies and music, but I think he was more interested in using me as a scrapbook of his own tastes than actually getting to know me. He claimed to know me better than anyone else but I started to feel like all he wanted from me was to be a scene partner in the movie of his life.”

Advertisement

Watch the lyric video for ‘Brando’, which also includes the song’s tablature, below:

Dacus is also asking fans to submit videos of themselves dancing to the song for a chance to be in its official music video. “Skateboarding, ice skating, rollerblading and the like” are also encouraged. More details on that are available here.

‘Brando’ is the fourth track to be released from ‘Home Video’ ahead of its arrival this month, following on from previous singles ‘VBS’, ‘Hot & Heavy’ and ‘Thumbs’.

The singer’s third album is set to arrive on June 25 via Matador. ‘Home Video’ will follow her 2018 record ‘Historian’ and her ‘2019’ EP. In 2018, Dacus also released the self-titled debut EP as part of boygenius, her band with Phoebe Bridgers and Julien Baker.

Advertisement

Speaking to NME recently, Dacus discussed reflecting on her past while writing the songs that make up ‘Home Video’, and learning more about those memories as time progresses.

“I think [meanings] are gradually revealed, and honestly, this record is just one step on the staircase of revelation,” she said.

“These things all happened to me, and after many years have passed I’ve been able to put words to them through this album, but I’m sure as more time passes I’ll learn more. The record will exist forever, but it’s actually just the middle of a story.”