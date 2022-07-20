Lucy Dacus shares soaring cover of Cher’s ‘Believe’

Lucy Dacus has shared a soaring cover of Cher‘s mega hit ‘Believe’ – you can listen below.

The singer shared the track alongside a stripped-back reworking of her own song ‘Partner in Crime’, taken from her third studio album ‘Home Video’.

Dacus called ‘Believe’ a “huge, expansive, beautiful, heart-pumping, excitement-inducing song, iconic for its use of auto-tune,” and released the track as part of the Spotify Singles series. You can listen here.

‘Partner of Crime’ was reworked with a scaled-back production, with Dacus also removing the auto-tune from ‘Believe’.

“I feel like some of my favorite lyrics that I’ve written are in ‘Partner in Crime’ and maybe they aren’t as noticeable because the effect takes you out of it a little bit,” Dacus said in a press release.

“So, I just wanted to strip it bare and showcase the song for what it is without any tricky production move. ‘Partner in Crime’ was partially inspired by ‘Believe’, so I thought it’d be nice to pair them together.”

On Cher’s talent as a musician, Dacus added: “I love Cher’s voice and how low it gets. The timbre of her voice is so unique, you can recognise it anywhere. Even with the autotune, you can tell that it’s Cher and nobody else.

“But, on our cover, taking away the autotune, I feel like you can tell that the structure of the song is very special and I did feel myself accidentally wanting to become Cher when I was doing vocal takes. It could never happen, but I love a low voiced pop legend.”

In a four-star review of Dacus’ ‘Home Video’ last year, NME wrote: “Dacus proves that looking back at your past might make you cringe, but there is beauty and value in those faltering, gawky days.”