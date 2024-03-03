Lucy Dacus: “We’ll be missing you. Long live Boygenius”

“This day marks six years since [Dacus’ 2018 album] ‘Historian’ was released, a year since [Boygenius single] ‘Not Strong Enough’ came out, a month since the Grammys, and BG won a BRIT Award today, so I’m feelin reflective and wanted to say thank you to everyone that cares about my music and Boygenius,” she wrote.

“It is not lost on me what a rare experience I’m getting to live.”

Dacus continued: “The past year has been unbelievable, more like a dream than reality. But I have kept some of the carnations you threw during ‘We’re In Love’ and they are very real to me. I hold them tightly.

“I have vivid memories of people singing along, blue lights during ‘True Blue’, Phoebe crowdsurfing, and Julien throwing her birthday cake into the audience. We shared the stage with some of my favourite musicians of all time and played every venue I would’ve put on the most far reaching bucket list.”

Advertisement

She concluded: “I feel lucky and grateful today, and most days. I’ll love Phoebe and Julien til the end of time. We’ll be missing you. Long live Boygenius.” See the post here:

Last month saw Boygenius win three Grammy Awards: Best Rock Performance (‘Not Strong Enough’), Best Rock Song (‘Not Strong Enough’) and Best Alternative Music Album (‘The Record’).

It came shortly after the trio announced their hiatus at a secret show in LA. “We’re going away for the foreseeable future,” fans quoted them as saying. “This is our last show, and we’re feeling it.”

Back in December, Boygenius told NME that they liked the idea of the band’s future remaining “a surprise” after their debut LP ‘The Record’ was named our album of the year for 2023.

Baker continued: “I like having this band be something that, because it’s more ephemeral or whatever, it’s not concretely tied to one of us or a person we have to live in every day.

“It’s something we can revisit when we feel motivated to, or it’s a place we can retreat to. I like saving it as something sacred instead of feeling like I have to constantly grind on it.”

‘The Record’ earned Boygenius their first UK Number One album last April. In a five-star review, NME said the project was “the instant classic we were hoping for”.

Check back at NME for interviews, news and more from the BRIT Awards 2024. See the full list of winners here.