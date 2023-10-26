Lucy Rose shares first new single in four years, ‘Could You Help Me’

Lucy Rose has shared her first new single in four years, ‘Could You Help Me’, and announced an intimate show in London.

Picking up from her 2019 LP ‘No Words Left‘, Rose’s latest single is a jazz-pop fusion that discusses parenthood and new challenges within its lyrics.

Speaking of the track in a press release, the singer said: “After having my son Otis, I started to suffer from severe back pain that made living my day-to-day life almost impossible. I sought medical help but was dismissed repeatedly.”

Rose continued: “I put those emotions and exasperation into ‘Could You Help Me’. Although my back prevented me from being able to pick up a guitar, I was able to sit at the piano and play for a few minutes at a time. With Otis patiently listening, I think the music really helped lift me. I’d been listening to a lot of different music; Erroll Garner, Duke Ellington, Kiefer, Debussy, Little Simz, and finding myself drawn so much more to writing at a piano.”

Along with the release of her new track, Rose has also announced the details for her one-off intimate show at London’s Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club in Soho on Tuesday, January 9, 2024.

The show will mark Rose’s return to London since her sold-out show at the Barbican back in December 2019. Tickets will go on general sale on Monday, October 30 at 10am local time. Visit here for tickets.

In a three-star review of her 2019 LP ‘No Words Left’, NME shared: “Lyrically, this is the best Rose has ever been. Poignant, affecting and candid, at times it’s spectacular. Yet the music fails to reach the same heights, resulting in a mismatched record. Sometimes excellent, sometimes uninvitingly dreary, ‘No Words Left’ is an ordinary album from a musician who could be truly extraordinary.

Elsewhere, Rose previously released two standalone songs — ‘Question It All’ and ‘White Car’ – which were recorded at the end of 2019.

The two tracks were initially meant to be released in December to tie in with her show at the Barbican in London.

“But at the time something didn’t feel quite right about releasing them,” Rose revealed in a statement. “I was still very much in the ‘No Words Left’ mindset and I worried that the songs lyrically didn’t spell out exactly how I was feeling; they were more vague, almost disguising my feelings, that meant they weren’t good.