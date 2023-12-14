Luke Combs helps fan he unknowingly sued for $250,000

Luke Combs has helped one of his fans after he unknowingly sued for $250,000 (£197,000) after she made and sold homemade merchandise.

The country singer said that he was not aware that fan Nicol Harness had been sued for selling 18 drinks tumblers with his face on them. Harness had said that she only learned of the legal action after the ruling, which came days after she was in hospital (per BBC).

Taking to his official Instagram page, Combs shared a video explaining that he was unaware of the situation. He went on to say that he learned of the legal action when he was sent a clip of Harness, from Florida, crying on a TV news interview.

“We have a company that goes after folks – only, supposedly, large corporations operating internationally that make millions and millions of dollars, making counterfeit T-shirts, things of that nature, running illegal businesses. And apparently this woman Nicol has got somehow wrapped into that, and that makes me absolutely sick to my stomach,” he said in the clip.

Harness was selling the handmade merch items on her Amazon storefront, which was her main source of income. As a result of the lawsuit, her storefront was cut off.

Combs went on to say that he personally called Harness to apologise and promised to send $11,000 (£8,600), which is double of the $5,500 that was frozen in her account following the judge’s order.

The singer continued in his video, adding that he was “so apologetic” and that “talking to her, it makes me sick that this would happen, especially [during] the holidays”. He said “no fan should ever have to be involved in anything like this”.

Combs added that he was “not greedy in any way, shape or form. Money is the last thing on my mind – and I invited Nicol and her family out to a show this year so I could give her a hug and say sorry in person”

In other news, the singer is set to head out on his 2024 ‘Growin’ Up And Getting Old’ US tour starting in April of next year. Visit here for tickets and a full list of tour dates.