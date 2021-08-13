Lullaboy releases heartfelt piano ballad ‘Only In My Dreams’

Indonesian-Singaporean musician Lullaboy has released the new single ‘Only In My Dreams’.

The track was released yesterday (August 12) on all major streaming platforms. It’s the latest peek into his upcoming debut album, which will arrive at the end of the year.

Produced with Justin Adijanto, the piano ballad digs deep into melancholy, with Lullaboy dedicating the song to his mother. In the song, the singer-songwriter – real name Bernard Dinata – envisages a future without her presence.

Advertisement

“If I had the chance to say it once / I’m sorry for not calling you / Would you forgive me / tell me you love me / say I’m your baby / but only in my dreams,” he sings in its chorus.

Listen to ‘Only In My Dreams’ below.

‘Only In My Dreams’ was conceived after a specific argument Dinata had with his mother. According to a description in a press release, the song was written to encapsulate “all the things [Lullaboy] would like to say to her in the fictionalised event that it would be too late”.

The song is the fourth single Dinata has released this year, following ‘My Name Is…’, ‘Personal’ and ‘Blind’. His forthcoming album is set to feature 12 tracks altogether. A title and release date have yet to be announced, though the LP is expected to arrive sometime later this year.

Advertisement

Dinata began releasing music in 2016 with the single ‘If I Don’t Remember’. The Berklee College of Music graduate has since been releasing music independently. In 2020, Dinata released four other singles: ‘R&R’, ‘She Could Be’, ‘Wish I Could’, and ‘The Tinder Song’.