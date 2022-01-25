Lullaboy struggles to let of an old flame in new music video for ‘Dejavu’

Singapore-based singer-songwriter Lullaboy has released the music video for ‘Dejavu’, the lead single off his newly released debut album ‘chapters of you’.

The music video for the R&B ballad was released today (January 25), and sees Lullaboy – real name Bernard Dinata – pining over the memories of a former lover that prevent him from moving on.

“Maybe I can do something new / I can even try to escape California / But I know if I go, I’ll still have your shadow,” he laments.

Watch the music video for ‘Dejavu’, which was was directed, produced and filmed in Malibu, California by Guatemalan filmmaker Carlos Tonda, below.

The Berkley-trained Indonesian-American musician spent 2021 releasing singles, each one exploring a different perspective on love, independently leading up to the release of ‘chapters of you’ after being rejected by several labels.

“‘chapters of you’ represents a photobook that I’m showing a significant other, but I also hope it represents every single fan’s own experience,” Lullaboy said in a press statement. He adds, “I hope that listening to the album will be like looking into a mirror and realizing that true love is found in every chapter of your life.”

‘dejavu’ is one of two new tracks featured on ‘chapters of you’, which was released last Friday (January 20) on major streaming platforms. The album also includes his previous singles ‘Only In My Dreams’, ‘Personal’ and ‘My Name Is…’.

Lullaboy first began releasing music in 2016 with the single ‘If I Don’t Remember’ and has since been releasing music independently. In 2020, he released four other singles: ‘R&R’, ‘She Could Be’, ‘Wish I Could’ and ‘The Tinder Song’.