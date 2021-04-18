Lullaby album of Alice Cooper’s music has been released for infants

Alice Cooper‘s music has been re-recorded to reach a new audience with the release of a lullaby album made for infants.

READ MORE: Five things we learned from our In Conversation video chat with Alice Cooper

Titled ‘Lullaby Versions Of Alice Cooper’, the new record features soothing instrumental versions of some of the legendary rocker’s biggest hits including ‘Poison’, ‘School’s Out’ and ‘Under My Wheels’.

The album has been released in partnership with Twinkle Twinkle Little Rock Star, the company which creates “beautiful lullaby versions of your favourite artists”, via Roma Music Group.

Advertisement

With over 135 titles in its catalogue, other artists who have had their music turned into lullabies by Twinkle Twinkle Little Rock Star include Adele, The Beatles, Lady Gaga and Metallica.

You can listen to the lullaby version of ‘Poison’ below:

See the ‘Lullaby Versions Of Alice Cooper’ track list below:

01. ‘Poison’

02. ‘School’s Out’

03. ‘No More Mr. Nice Guy’

04. ‘I’m Eighteen’

05. ‘Feed My Frankenstein’

06. ‘He’s Back (The Man Behind The Mask)’

07. ‘Billion Dollar Babies’

08. ‘How You Gonna See Me Now’

09. ‘Only Women Bleed’

10. ‘I Never Cry’

11. ‘Under My Wheels’

12. ‘Welcome To My Nightmare’

You can listen to the album via Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Tidal and more here.

Advertisement

Earlier this month, Cooper revealed that his first experience using drugs was alongside Jimi Hendrix.

“Weed was the first drug, and it was [with] Jimi Hendrix,” he told Ralph Sutton and Big Jay Oakerson on The SDR Show. “I’m sitting there after the show. I went to see them. And we were just a little high school band. But they said, ‘Hey, come on up to the hotel room.’ And we were sitting on his bed, and Jimi goes, ‘Here, man,’ [and he passed me the joint]. And I went, ‘Okay.’

“And then he goes and puts a quarter in the bed – you know, the vibrating bed. There was, like, eight people sitting on the bed. And he goes, ‘We’re on a spaceship.’ And I went, ‘Okay.’”

Meanwhile, Evanescence are set to hold a new livestream concert that will be hosted by rock icon Alice Cooper.

The group will perform tracks from that album and from across their back catalogue at the new virtual gig. Taking place on May 13, the show – dubbed ‘Driven To Perform’ – will kick off at 9pm ET (2am BST, May 14) and will be free to stream.