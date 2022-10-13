The Lumineers to perform in Singapore in November

The Lumineers will be performing in Singapore in November.

The American indie folk band will be playing the Coliseum at Resorts World Sentosa Singapore on November 24, they announced today (October 13). Tickets for general admission are on sale for S$142, while priority tickets currently go for S$192. Find tickets here.

Singapore 🇸🇬 We’re bringing the #BRIGHTSIDEWorldTour22 to The Coliseum Resorts World Sentosa on 24 November ☀️Tickets are on sale now, we’ll see you next month! 🎟 at link in bio. Posted by The Lumineers on Wednesday, October 12, 2022

The performance will be part of the Lumineers’ current world tour in support of their fourth full-length album, ‘BRIGHTSIDE’. As part of the tour, the Lumineers will also be playing two other dates in Asia: a Japanese gig on November 22 at Tokyo’s The Garden Hall, as well as a performance in India on November 26 at the Bacardi NH7 Weekender in Pune.

The ‘BRIGHTSIDE’ tour restarts later this November 6 in Canada at Niagara Falls, before the band will embark on a stretch of Australian and New Zealand dates, in cities including Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, Auckland and Adelaide.

‘BRIGHTSIDE’ was released earlier this January, and spawned singles including ‘Big Shot’ and ‘A.M. Radio’. The record follows 2019’s ‘III’, 2016’s ‘Cleopatra’, and their 2012 self-titled debut, which included their breakout single ‘Ho Hey’.

The Lumineers join a wide-ranging slate of international acts who will be playing on Singaporean shores this November. These include Jacob Collier, Jack White, Australian indie rockers Last Dinosaurs, and Arkansas retro-pop duo joan.