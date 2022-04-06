Lunadira and Reddi Rocket announce second ‘Tangerine’ showcase

Malaysian singer-songwriter Lunadira and producer Reddi Rocket have added a second date to the upcoming showcase for their collaborative EP ‘Tangerine’ after the first date sold out.

The second ‘Tangerine’ showcase at The Bee in Publika, Kuala Lumpur, on May 15 to accommodate fans who were unable to purchase tickets for the first showcase on May 14. Supporting acts Syamil, Zoe Tan and Jar Francisco will also return for the second showcase date.

Listen to Lunadira and Reddi Rocket’s 2020 EP ‘Tangerine’ below.

Tickets are now available for the second showcase date at MYR48 on the Tongtong Asia shop, with an option to pay via instalments. Fans looking to buy tickets at the door, should there be any left, will have to fork out MYR60 for a ticket.

Limited edition merchandise and food inspired by the music from the EP will be available at the showcases, which will involve interactive activities for the attendees.

WHO MISSED OUT ON TICKETS TO TANGERINE LIVE? WE ADDED A 2nd SHOW FOR YOU! 🥰🥰 TICKETS ARE NOW LIVE ON https://t.co/D76Gzl3ZTU (LIMITED TIX AVAILABLE) pic.twitter.com/ikccPq2ac2 — LUNADIRA (@lunadira_) April 6, 2022

Lunadira has said the showcases will be the “first and last time” the EP will be played in its entirety live, which follows her comments to NME in November 2020 that she and Reddi Rocket intend to focus on their solo careers following the release of ‘Tangerine.

The 5-track ‘Tangerine’ EP, which explores themes of bittersweet nostalgia, unrequited love, and failing relationships was released in November 2020 and quickly followed by the music video for ‘am I gonna die’ a month later in December. The duo had released two singles together earlier that year in ‘Hoodie’ and ‘Lotto’, cementing a partnership that saw them take a hiatus from their solo projects.

Lunadira last appeared on Malaysian rapper Dinho’s debut album ‘1999’, lending her vocals to the track ‘Honest’. The singer had previously released the single ‘Crazy Dizzy’ in 2020, following her tradition of releasing annual singles such as 2019’s ‘ur cute but boring’ and 2018’s ‘Stuck With You’.

In July 2021, Lunadira and Reddi Rocket both made cameos in fellow Malaysian artist Shelhiel’s music video for ‘Star 星’.