Watch Lunadira perform her new single ‘Go Slow’ on COLORS

Malaysian singer-songwriter Lunadira has premiered her latest single ‘Go Slow’ on popular German music platform COLORS on Friday (January 27).

This comes days after her fellow Thai musician Flower.far made a similar appearance on the channel.

Donning a purple evening gown, a golden necklace with matching arm cuffs, and thigh-high heels, Lunadira performed the new song flawlessly, singing into a suspended condenser microphone, and against a minimalist light-green backdrop.

Watch Lunadira perform the track below.

The single is also an R&B-tinged number laden with trip-hop beats, and hears the Malaysian artist having a sassy interaction with a love interest.

“Wait, I got a lot of stupid questions / Like why the fuck did you mess with my intentions? Did I wanna say the things I’m about to say? / But I don’t care / You’ll assume anyway,” she sings with her signature raspy voice.

In the chorus, she repeats the lines: “You told me to go slow, watch out or I’m out the window / Since when do I do what I’m told? / I really don’t know“.

The performance of ‘Go Slow’ makes the Kuala Lumpur artist the first Malaysian musician to be featured on the international platform, which is aimed at highlighting promising musicians who are under the mainstream radar. Special guests to have made appearances on COLORS include the likes of Billie Eilish and Mac DeMarco, since the platform’s launching in 2016.

Lunadira’s new song is also her first release in over two years, following her 2020 five-track EP ‘Tangerine’ featuring Reddi Rocket.

Meanwhile, Flower.far’s COLOR appearance came on Tuesday, with the Thai artist sharing her latest R&B track ‘Walk Away’.

Like Lunadira, Flower.far is seen performing her latest original track in a similar minimalist setting, but with an orange-coloured theme while she dons a stylishly torn white dress.

Watch the performance below.

Recently, Flower.far – who released her debut single ‘Like A Fool’ in May last year – was featured on The NME 100: essential emerging artists for 2023 list. Her inclusion on the list earlier this month also comes after she dropped a Thai-language single in October last year.

“The two tracks she’s released so far undercut a melancholic outlook on the world with a desire to nurse a personal heartbreak, and should be instant additions to your R&B playlist,” NME‘s Karen Gwee wrote of the 21-year-old Hat Yai-based artist.