Lunadira, The Fatalis and more added to City ROARS! Festival Malaysia lineup

City ROARS! Festival has announced the full lineup of performers for its third edition in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia this May.

Festival organisers took to social media on Tuesday (April 19) to announce the latest additions to the festival bill: Lunadira, The Fatalis, Arvan, Babychair and Sweetass.

Previously announced acts include Shelhiel, Nice Stupid Playground, Dirgahayu, HACKTICK! and Seven Collar T-shirt. Check out the full lineup of performers below.

City ROARS! will take place in KL on May 28 between 3pm and 11pm, at an indoor venue which has yet to be announced. Early bird tickets are available until April 21 and can be bought here for RM60.

Entry to the festival will only be permitted to those above 18 years of age who have taken at least two doses of the COVID-1 vaccines. The use of face masks will be compulsory during the event.

A cross-border festival, City ROARS! is scheduled to run concurrently in Taiwan at Zepp New Taipei. The Taiwanese lineup includes Candy Star, Icyball, Night Keepers, Winni & Onsen Tamago, No Nonsense Collective,and Chih Siou among others.

The festival will be a hybrid event with live-streamed performances via web-conferencing platform Gather Town.

The May event will mark the festival’s return since January 2020. City ROARS! made its debut in 2019 and has featured performers such as envy, Astro Bunny, I Mean Us, Amateur Takes Control, Deepset, LUST and more.

The lineup for City ROARS! Festival 2022 in Kuala Lumpur is:

Shelhiel

Lunadira

Arvan

Babychair

Sweetass

The Fatalis

Dirgahayu

HACKTICK!

Nice Stupid Playground

Seven Collar T-shirt