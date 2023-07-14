Lunadira drops two new singles, ‘Overthinking’ and ‘Go Slow’

Malaysian singer-songwriter Lunadira has premiered two new singles, ‘Overthinking’ and ‘Go Slow’.

The two new tracks arrived on streaming platforms today (July 14) and can be streamed below. Via a press release, Lunadira described ‘Overthinking’ as “a stream of consciousness in an anxious state of being” via a press release. She continued: “It’s the discomfort in feeling directionless. And knowing that it’s maybe time to step out of your head.”

To reflect its themes, ‘Overthinking’ is a slow, melancholic track that captures the essence of over-analytic behaviour featuring lush harmonies and gossamer guitars.

Lunadira gave ‘Go Slow’ its live debut on popular German music platform COLORS in January, but did not officially release the track until now. ‘Go Slow’ is an R&B-tinged number laden with trip-hop beats, and hears the Malaysian artist having a sassy interaction with a love interest.

In the chorus, she repeats the lines: “You told me to go slow, watch out or I’m out the window / Since when do I do what I’m told? / I really don’t know“.

Both singles comes as Lunadira works on her upcoming debut album. That record has yet to receive a title, release date or tracklist. It is currently unclear if ‘Overthinking’ and ‘Go Slow’ will feature on her debut album.

Lunadira’s new songs are also her first releases in over two years, following her 2020 five-track EP ‘Tangerine’ featuring Reddi Rocket.