Lupe Fiasco claims he’s a better lyricist than Kendrick Lamar – but not a better artist

Lupe Fiasco has claimed that he’s a better lyricist than Kendrick Lamar in a series of tweets.

The rapper replied to a fan account, who asked who the better lyricist out of the two is, writing: “Lupe but…”

Lupe Fiasco responds to fan page tweet about who's the better lyricist between him and Kendrick. 👀 pic.twitter.com/URm6zJtFHY — Anon (@AnonMusic_) September 21, 2020

After the tweet gained significant attention, Fiasco clarified his statement in a further series of tweets.

In the tweets, which have now been deleted, Fiasco said (via HotNewHipHop): “In my own words…once again for you bitches…I love me some KDot…always have always will.

“With that said do think I he’s a good lyricist? Yes. Do I think he’s the best lyricist? No. Do I think it’s lyricists that are better than him? Yes. Is he a better artist than me? Yes. Is he a better lyricist than me? No. Does he make better songs than me? Yes.

“Did I think control was ridicule? No. Am I jealous of Kdot? No. Did I personally give him his props in Chicago on stage as the next n*gga to take the crown? YES. Is It on camera? Yes. Did I mean it? Yes.”

After the series of tweets, Punch, the head of Kendrick’s label Top Dawg Entertainment, simply tweeted: “LOL.”

Lol. — Punch TDE (@iamstillpunch) September 20, 2020

Earlier this month, Kendrick Lamar was spotted shooting a new music video in Los Angeles. The singer was set to headline Glastonbury 2020 before its cancellation due to coronavirus, and new music now appears to be on the way.

The rapper was also this week announced as a headliner for Poland’s Open’er Festival next year, which takes place on the weekend after Glastonbury 2021.