Lupe Fiasco re-releases ‘Hustlaz’ and announces NFT plans

Lupe Fiasco‘s heavily bootlegged track ‘Hustlaz’ has finally hit streaming services just as the rapper prepares to launch his own range of NFT releases.

The track originally appearing on 2006’s ‘Lupe The Jedi’ mixtape as ‘Hustlaz Due’, and was originally due to appear on his album ‘Food & Liquor’ before a leak of the album saw it disappear off the version that was eventually released.

“I’m just a rose in weeds/And I rolls with reasons to stay on this road I lead,” Lu raps on the second’s second verse. “Til’ I leave with what I sow, my sole in these, leave my son with the sum of what I sold in deeds, I’m foldin’ y’all, probably headed for the pin like bowling balls, kept it directed at the pen and wrote it for y’all.”

Listen to ‘Hustlaz’ below.

Before Lupe releases his next album, ‘Drill Music In Zion’, the rapper has detailed his own NFT range on the way – branding it as “LFT” (Lupe fungible token, presumably).

Holders of the LFT can participate in the “meta-narrative” surrounding the new album, will have first access to teaser videos and behind-the-scenes content, and will receive an exclusive invite to a private listening party scheduled for the first half of 2022.

Early bird fans will be able to earn badges and claim NFTs during raffle airdrops hosted on Lupe’s Discord, while an additional drop will be available for public sale.

All NFT holders will get a signed limited edition print of the cover art for the next album and be the first group to receive the album’s vinyl copy. Launched in partnership with Magic Eden and Solana, Lupe’s LFT program officially will launch on February 10.