Luqman Podolski and FORCEPARKBOIS to perform at SVG x OPT’s ‘Against The World’ concert this March

Malaysian rap group FORCEPARKBOIS will join rappers Chronicalz and Luqman Podolski at the SVG x OPT Against The World concert this March 20.

Also set to perform at the upcoming concert are FZHD x Mafarikha and DC Willie x Sophia Razak. The Against The World concert is set to be held at the RKS Sports Centre in Evolve Concept Mall, Ara Damansara.

FORCEPARKBOIS took to social media on Sunday (March 6) to share the news. Check out their post below.

Advertisement

The concert is set to last for six hours, beginning at 5 pm and ending at 11:30 pm, and tickets are on sale now with three tiers of seating available. The category 1 tickets cost MYR 49 apiece, while category 2 and 3 tickets are set at MYR 59 and MYR 79 respectively, though additional charges may apply.

All attendees must be fully vaccinated and possess the accompanying digital certificate on their MySejahtera app. Attendees are also required to perform a COVID-19 self-test at home before attending the concert, and must present the test result at check-in as proof. Attendees who do not comply with this rule will be turned away.

FORCEPARKBOIS last released the single ‘All Day’ earlier this year on January 22. The single followed December’s ‘Public Enemy’, which was accompanied by a collaboration with sneaker and streetwear store Crossover and media outlet HipHopDX Asia for a limited edition streetwear collection.

FORCEPARKBOIS shot to regional fame with the release of their February 2021 single, ‘LOTUS’, which received multiple remixes by artists from Singapore, Brunei, South Korea, and more. The single also earned the group a nomination for the ‘Best Song By An Asian Artist’ award at the BandLab NME Awards 2022, which was ultimately won by Warren Hue’s ‘Omomo Punk’.

Advertisement

Chronicalz’ most recent release came in the form of his hit song ‘Susah Reply’ back in December last year, following the releases of ‘Ade Je, Cuma’ and ‘Tak Slatt’ earlier in 2021. The 22-year old rapper got his start when he joined local rap collective CDN Squad in 2016 and released his breakout single ‘Bata Got Hype’ in 2018. His 2020 release ‘Ye Okkkk’ shot him to prominence with 1.3million views on YouTube to date.

Rapper and social media personality Luqman Podolski also recently released ‘Ring Ring’ on January 7, his first release since his 2020 EP ‘Hitam Putih’. The single featured lyrics written by fellow Malaysian rapper Airliftz, who called the writing process a difficult experience due to lacking confidence in his ability to write in Bahasa Malaysia.