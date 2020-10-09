Luqman Podolski responds to fans’ doppelgänger jokes on new single ‘Kembar’

Malaysian comedian and rapper Luqman Podolski has dropped his latest single ‘Kembar’, taken off his upcoming EP ‘Hitam Putih’.

The new track (whose title means ‘Twin’), released on major streaming services on October 7, responds to fan’s jokes about Podolski having many lookalikes – or twins.

‘Kembar’, which was written by Sabbala and produced by Mingaling and Wolfy, was released under labels Black Hat Records and Warner Music Malaysia.

Watch music video for ‘Kembar’ below.

On the song’s underlying message, Luqman said ‘Kembar’ is a reminder that “we know ourselves, better than anyone else.”

“The self that we show to the world is different from the self that we embodied when there are no people around,” he said.

“There might be people who look exactly like us, but the fact is those people are not us. No matter how similar they are with us, each of us has different life experiences. That is what makes each of us unique and different from the others.”

Luqman, who first rose to prominence making clips on Vine in 2014, released his first official single ‘Sorang’ in August last year.

On October 16, he will release his new EP, featuring four tracks he wrote with Sabbala, including ‘Kembar’.