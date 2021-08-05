LUST announce limited vinyl release of debut album ‘Tekesima’

Malaysian indie rock band LUST have announced a vinyl release for their 2019 album debut, ‘Tekesima’. The 12-track effort will be pressed onto a limited run of 300 black vinyl copies.

The band announced its arrival with a mock-up of the vinyl record yesterday (Aug 4). “It’s almost here,” they wrote, with a picture of a freshly-pressed copy posted by record store Teenage Head Records. The band revealed that the official release date for the ‘Tekesima’ vinyl is September 18, with copies available for pre-order via the record store here.

200 copies will be made available by Teenage Head Records, with the remaining 100 to be sold by the band themselves in September.

‘Tekesima’ was first released in 2019. The album’s title is a play on the Malay word terkesima, “which means to be stunned, by an object or incident that instantly tugs at your attention,” the band wrote upon the album’s release. Listen to ‘Tekesima’ below.

In NME’s review of LUST’s follow-up EP ‘Vantablack’, Azzief Khaliq found ‘Tekesima’ to be “a confident, catchy, and intelligently crafted set of songs that cemented their place as a band to take seriously.”

‘Tekesima’ received the remix treatment in 2020 with the release of ‘Re: Tekesima’, which featured album tracks reworked by producers Fauxe, Digital Angel, OJ Law, among others.