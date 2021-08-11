LUST, brb., Oh, Flamingo! and more to perform at ASEAN Music Showcase Festival 2021

Southeast Asian acts LUST, brb., Oh, Flamingo! and more are set to perform in the second edition of the ASEAN Music Showcase Festival.

Yesterday (August 10), the event’s artist line-up announcement revealed 28 up-and-coming artists from seven participating countries – Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam – joining the roster.

Happening from September 11 to 12, the ASEAN Music Showcase Festival 2021 will be streamed live via YouTube. See the line-up announcement below.

Performers from Indonesia include indie-math rock quartet eleventwelfth, synth-pop band Guernica Club, tropical pop duo Irama Pantai Selatan and indie pop act Sunwich. Meanwhile, indie rock act LUST, punk band NO GOOD, neo-psychedelic pop/rock outfit Ramayan and multi hyphenate artist Shelhiel comprise the Malaysian slate.

Joining indie rock act Oh, Flamingo! to represent the Philippines are instrumental rock soloist Gabba, DJ/producer Pamcy, and live electronic music duo Tarsius. R&B trio brb. will be joined by two fellow Singapore-based acts: indie rock band M1LDL1FE and electronica duo .gif.

Hailing from Thailand, R&B singer-songwriter Alec Orachi, Thai folk-pop act ASIA7, hip-hop artist Réjizz and “rave n’ roll” band S.O.L.E will perform at the online concert as well.

This will be the first time that artists from Cambodia and Vietnam will be joining the showcase, with featured acts Laura Mam, Daniel Omens, Sophia Kao, VannDa, Limebócx, Ngầm, Tiny Giant and Những Đứa Trẻ (The Children) lined up.

More information about the virtual festival is expected to be announced closer to the date.