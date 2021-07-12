Lykke Li released her debut album ‘Wounded Rhymes’ 10 years ago and is giving the album the deluxe reissue treatment to mark the date.

The Swedish singer-songwriter’s debut album was releaaed in 2011 and will be reissued this year in both digital and physical formats.

A digital reissue, which will feature unheard demo versions of the album’s biggest hits including ‘Jerome’, ‘I Follow Rivers’ and ‘Youth Knows No Pain’, is coming this Friday (July 16). It will also feature Tyler, the Creator’s remix of ‘I Follow Rivers’, coming to streaming services for the first time.

Advertisement

Following the digital reissue, ‘Wounded Rhymes’ will be released on deluxe vinyl on October 15. Pre-order the vinyl reissue here and get a taster and see the extended tracklisting below.

01. ‘Youth Knows No Pain’

02. ‘I Follow Rivers’

03. ‘Love out of Lust’

04. ‘Unrequited Love’

05. ‘Get Some’

06. ‘Rich Kids Blues’

07. ‘Sadness Is a Blessing’

08. ‘I Know Places’

09. ‘Jerome’

10. ‘Silent My Song’

11. ‘Made You Move’

12. ‘Youth Knows No Pain’ (The Lost Sessions Full Version)

13. ‘Jerome’ (The Lost Sessions)

14. ‘I Follow Rivers’ (The Lost Sessions)

15. ‘I Follow Rivers’ (The Magician Remix)

16. ‘I Follow Rivers’ (Tyler, the Creator Remix)

Late last year, Lykke Li made her return with a new single called ‘BRON’. The song, sung entirely in Swedish, was written by Li in collaboration with fellow Swedes, artist Little Jinder and composer Ludwig Göransson, most famous for his work with Childish Gambino.

It was the singer’s first new music since her ‘Still Sad Still Sexy’ EP in 2019, which served as an extension to her 2018 album ‘So Sad So Sexy’.

Reviewing ‘Still Sad Still Sexy’ upon its release, NME wrote: “As its title suggests, this six-track EP is essentially an extension of Lykke Li’s excellent 2018 album ‘So Sad So Sexy’. Featuring two remixes, two tracks in an “alt version” and a couple of new songs, it’s inevitably a bit of a ragbag collection.

Advertisement

“But thanks to Li’s strong songwriting and clarity of vision, it’s also well worth a listen, especially if you enjoyed her stellar contributions to Mark Ronson’s recent ‘Late Night Feelings’ album.”