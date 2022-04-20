Lykke Li shares new song ‘Highway To Your Heart’ and UK/European tour dates

Lykke Li has shared a new song, ‘Highway To Your Heart’, and announced new UK/European tour dates – see the dates and watch the new video below.

The new track is the second preview of the singer’s upcoming album ‘EYEYE’, which was announced last month and has been described as an “immersive audiovisual album”.

The album, out on May 20 and available to pre-order here, sees Li reunite with longtime collaborator Björn Yttling, their first time working together since her 2014 album ‘I’ll Never Learn’. He had previously worked with Li on her first three albums.

Advertisement

‘Highway To Your Heart’ comes complete with its own video by director Theo Lindquist, who worked on the entire visual accompaniment to ‘EYEYE’ – watch it below.

After the album’s release, Lykke Li will play six special gigs across the UK and Europe in October, beginning in Stockholm in her native Sweden on October 17.

A London gig is set for October 22 at the Barbican, and you can see the full list of dates below.

OCTOBER

17 – Stockholm, Cirkus

19 – Copenhagen, Vega

21 – Amsterdam, Royal Theatre Carré

22 – London, Barbican

24 – Berlin, The Metropol

26 – Paris, Le Trianon

According to a press statement, ‘EYEYE’ was recorded in her bedroom in Los Angeles and is the musician’s “attempt to compress a lifetime of romantic obsession and female fantasy into a hyper sensory landscape”.

Advertisement

It added: “There were no click-tracks, no headphones, and no digital instruments. The vocals were recorded on a handheld $70 [£53] drum mic, often in the moment of composition, giving the lyrics the still-beating sound of fresh heartbreak being whispered into your ear.”

Li said of the album: “I wanted the record to have the intimacy of listening to a voice memo on a macro dose of LSD.”

A visual accompaniment to ‘EYEYE’ will be released alongside the record in the form of “seven visual loops”, revealing a larger narrative exploring the containing cycles of themes like love, addiction, relapse and obsession.

Directed by Lindquist and shot on 16 millimetere film by cinematographer Edu Grau (A Single Man), the one-minute videos are “meant to be viewed as fragments of a larger story”. They also feature actor Jeff Wilbusch, from Oslo and Unorthodox.

Speaking about the films, Li said: “We wanted to capture the beauty and grandeur of a three-hour European arthouse movie, while making something native to modern media. The intention is to deliver the full impact of a movie in sixty seconds on a phone screen, which is where most of our emotional experiences happen now anyway.”

The album’s first preview, ‘No Hotel’, was shared prior to the full announcement of ‘EYEYE’ last month.