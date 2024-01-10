Lynks announce debut album ‘Abomination’ with new single ‘CPR’

Lynks have shared details of a long-awaited debut album, ‘Abomination’. Check out the new single ‘CPR’ below.

Announced today (January 10), news of Lynks’ first full-length album comes following three EPs and a sold-out UK tour. It also comes as they signed to the label Heavenly Recordings.

Set for release on April 12, ‘Abomination’ is set to deliver their signature balance “between visceral, abject shame and giddy, hedonistic delight,” according to a press release, as well as giving listeners “a dizzying tour of modern queer culture”.

Unlike past releases, however, the self-written and self-produced LP is set to see Lynks expand their sound – this time exploring a wider array of genres, vocal styles and narratives.

“I think on the EPs, I was trying so hard to get anyone to pay attention… I was like ‘Well, every song needs to be a hilarious concept’,” Lynks explained in a statement. “Whereas [with] this album, there’s quite a few of those, but there’s also songs that aren’t necessarily funny, or they’re exploring an idea rather than being really specific.”

Pre-order the album here.

As well as sharing news of the debut album, Lynks has also dropped the latest track from the LP – ‘CPR’.

The track channels the sound of mid-’00s hip-hop, drawing inspiration from artists like Kelis, Fergie and Missy Elliott. It also explores men with saviour complexes, and the dynamic that comes from being with someone who feels the need to “save” you.

“There’s this temptation to shrink yourself and make yourself seem all helpless and vulnerable with those guys, so they get to feel like some Big Strong Man protecting you. ‘CPR’ felt like the perfect metaphor for that weird dynamic,” Lynks explained of the message behind the song.

“I first had the idea for ‘CPR’ while doing a first-aid course at my old job. I was mid-chest compression on my dummy, and suddenly the chorus just came into my head over the rhythm of my hands on the doll. I quickly ran to the toilet to do a voicenote, then got back to saving imaginary lives,” they added. Check it out below.

‘CPR’ is the fourth taster of ‘Abomination’ – following on from ‘Sex With A Stranger’, ‘Use It Or Lose It’ and ‘New Boyfriend’.

Lynks will support the album by heading off on a massive tour later this year, playing shows across the UK and Europe. Check out dates below and buy tickets here.

Lynks Live Dates 2024

APRIL

12- UK, Margate – Elsewhere

13 – UK, Bristol – SWX

14 – UK, Southampton – Papillon

16 – UK, Brighton – Chalk

17 – UK, London – KOKO

19 – UK, Manchester – Canvas Club

20 – UK, Leeds – The Wardrobe

21 – UK, Glasgow – Saint Luke’s

23 – UK, Birmingham – Mama Roux’s

24 – UK, Cambridge – Junction

26 – Paris Le Hasard Ludique

27 – Netherlands Oranjepop Festival

28 – Brussels Le Nuits Botanique

30 – Amsterdam Tolhuistuin

MAY

1 – Antwerp Trix Café

2 – Cologne Artheater

3 – Berlin Cassiopeia

4 – Hamburg Turmzimmer