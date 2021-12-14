M. Nasir tests positive for COVID-19, recovering in home quarantine

M. Nasir is in home quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19.

The Malaysian singer-songwriter’s wife Datin Marlia Musa confirmed the news yesterday (December 13), per Harian Metro. M. Nasir took a rapid test on Sunday morning (December 12) in preparation for an appearance the next day, which turned out positive.

Upon receiving the result, the singer and his wife underwent RT-PCR tests right away, which bore the same result. He is currently in home quarantine and recovering.

Advertisement

According to Marlia, M. Nasir, 64, is only experiencing cough symptoms at the moment. She urged people to pray for his speedy recovery.

Marlia also shared that presently, she and her children, along with their maid, tested negative. She added that they are not sure where her husband contracted the virus.

M. Nasir had reportedly tested negative for COVID-19 before his performance at the 31st Malaysia Film Festival last week on December 10.

M. Nasir was in the headlines earlier this year after his father Mohamed Sam died at the age of 96 in Singapore, where the singer was born. M. Nasir, who has been a Malaysian citizen since 1989, had not seen his father for a year due to the pandemic, and applied for permission from the authorities to travel to Singapore, but was denied.