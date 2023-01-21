Mac DeMarco says he finds TikTok’s influence on the music industry “very depressing”

Mac DeMarco has commented on TikTok‘s influence on the music industry, saying he finds it “very depressing”.

DeMarco’s comments came in an interview with Variety about his new instrumental album, ‘Five Easy Hot Dogs’, in which he was asked whether he was grateful to have broken through in the time before TikTok. Although he said that his songs tend to do well on the platform, he said it found it “strange” that artists sometimes write music that’s engineered for TikTok success, or think going viral on there is how they can best make money.

“It’s very depressing. I think that that’s the problem is artists have slipped into this role of like, “Well, I do need those things.” You don’t… but if you want to make money I guess you do,” he said. “I was always of the ilk of make what you want to make, and if money comes afterward, it’s a bonus.

“A lot of my songs actually do quite well on TikTok, but I never had to think about, ‘Well this should sound pretty good sped up!’ At the same time… what do people say? Get that bag, or whatever? Live your life however you want to live your life, I don’t give a fuck,” he continued.

DeMarco added that he gets the impression that “kids don’t seem to like going on tour anymore”. He explained: “Going on tour was the greatest gift of life for me. You get a van with your friends and drive around, party every night, share your music, see the weirdest parts of every city and meet other weird people. It’s like, ‘Would you like your life to become an adventure? Here you go.” And now people are like, ‘I’m so tired…’ I don’t want to sound like a grumpy old uncle, but it’s strange!”

He then went on to talk about ‘Five Easy Hot Dogs’. “That’s why making this record felt quite natural for me. It has its own weird little musical identity, and it doesn’t ‘slap’, it doesn’t have ‘bangers’. It just is what it is. I love music. I love recording music. I love listening to music. And I don’t need extra baggage to come with it. It’s a very simple pleasure of being alive. Maybe I’m waxing a little too poetic…”

‘Five Easy Hot Dogs’ was released yesterday (January 20).