Mac Miller’s estate announces new book celebrating the rapper’s life

The estate of Mac Miller has announced a book documenting his life and music, titled The Book of Mac: Remembering Mac Miller.

Written by Donna-Claire Chesman, the book will celebrate the late rapper’s legacy through stories told by those who were present in his life.

Chesman reportedly spent a year interviewing many of Miller’s friends and collaborators for the book, including Thundercat, Syd, Wiz Khalifa, Kehlani and more.

According to a description of the book shared on Amazon, The Book Of Mac provides “a vivid and poignant portrait of this astonishing artist – one who had just released a series of increasingly complex albums, demonstrating what a musical force he was and how heartbreaking it was to lose him”.

The book, which is available for pre-order now, is set for release on October 26.

Miller passed away in September 2018 at the age of 26 following an accidental overdose. Earlier this year, the music world paid tribute to the rapper on what would have been his 29th birthday, including Vince Staples, Ty Dolla $ign, Disclosure and more.

Back in March, Cardi B hit back at those who criticised Mac while he was alive, saying “where was the love when ya bullied him for months on this app & he was crying out for help?

“Making fun of him when he crash his car? Ya don’t care till somebody is gone.”

Last year, fans believed they had found sly and subtle tributes to Miller in Ariana Grande‘s 2020 album ‘Positions’.

‘Circles’, the first posthumously released album by Miller, dropped early last year. In October, the rapper’s family announced the release of a box set entitled ‘Swimming In Circles’, which would join his final two albums.