Mac Miller’s family releases rare footage and ‘Macadelic’ 10th anniversary vinyl

The family of Mac Miller have released a vinyl edition of the rapper’s mixtape ‘Macadelic’, coinciding with the tenth anniversary of its release.

Miller, who died in 2018 from an accidental drug overdose, age 26, released his mixtape by way of an experiment after his debut album, ‘Blue Slide Park’, dropped in November 2011.

Now, a remastered vinyl edition – issued today (March 24) – has been freshly released as a double LP, featuring embossed cover art. As reported by Complex, portions of the sales from the vinyl will go to the Mac Miller Fund, established to offer young musicians access to costly resources.

You can listen to the remastered ‘Macadelic’ below:

Miller’s estate has also shared previously unreleased footage from around the time of the release of ‘Macadelic’, Miller just 20 years old at the time.

Directed and edited by Rex Arrow, check out the clip celebrating the ten-year anniversary of ‘Macadelic’ below:

Last September, on the third anniversary of Miller’s death, several artists paid tribute to him on social media, among them Kid Cudi, Kehlani, Juicy J, ScHoolboy Q and Flying Lotus.

“Always in my heart man,” wrote Cudi, while Kehlani tweeted “Forever n ever”.

Earlier this year in an interview with Peter Rosenberg on Hot 97, Miller’s friend Vince Staples spoke about the impact the late musician had on him.

“He gave me advice but also opportunity, I would say is the easiest way to put it,” Staples said. “Like, ‘You should be doing more music, but I’m also gonna help you with the beats…’ And that kind of just put me in a good position to be set up.”

Last year Staples was vocal about his not supporting a proposed rap film inspired by Miller. Also called out by Miller’s family, Staples said the proposed project, set to star Machine Gun Kelly as Miller was “a violation”.

“[The film is] not something that has been approved by his family,” Staples pointed out, “and I won’t be supporting anything they don’t support.”