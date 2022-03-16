Machine Gun Kelly and Bring Me The Horizon team up on new track, ‘maybe’

Machine Gun Kelly has teamed up with Bring Me The Horizon for his latest release – listen to ‘maybe’ below.

MGK and Bring Me The Horizon’s Oli Sykes first debuted the new song in LA on March 4 during an appearance at long-running club night, Emo Nite, at the Avalon in Hollywood.

Fan-shot footage showed Kelly and Sykes on stage at the event as an unreleased song played over the PA. The pair sang along to parts of the song, which includes lines such as: “I think I’m broken, nothing can fix me” and “Made up my mind this evening, I’m taking the last, I’m taking the last.”

Advertisement

You can listen to the new song below.

The rapper-turned-pop-punk star will release his new album on March 25 and has already shared the collaborations ‘Ay’ with Lil Wayne and ‘Emo Girl’ with Willow Smith.

Elsewhere on the album, SNL comedian Pete Davidson will appear on an interlude, while other guests include Blackbear, Gunna, iann dior and Young Thug.

See the full list of features and tracklist for ‘Mainstream Sellout’ below.

1. ‘born with horns’

2. ‘god save me’

3. ‘maybe’ feat. Bring Me The Horizon

4. ‘drug dealer’ feat. Lil Wayne

5. ‘wall of fame’ (Interlude)

6. ‘mainstream sellout’

7. ‘make up sex’ feat. blackbear

8. ’emo girl’ feat. WILLOW

9. ‘5150’

10. ‘paper cuts’ (album version)

11. ‘WW4’

12. ‘ay!’ feat. Lil Wayne

13. ‘fake love don’t last’ feat. iann dior

14. ‘die in california’ feat. Gunna & Young Thug

15. ‘sid & nancy’

16. ‘twin flame’

Advertisement

‘Mainstream Sellout’ was originally due to be called ‘Born With Horns’, but had its name changed earlier this year. Previously, Kelly and the album’s executive producer Travis Barker had both got tattoos of its original title.

The follow-up to 2020’s ‘Tickets To My Downfall’ is set to be “more guitar-heavy” and lyrically “deeper”, MGK said last year.

“Every album is a juxtaposition of the last album. So I went and studied ‘Tickets’, and I heard the bright sound that I had, and for this album I just turned the lights off,” he added.

Late last year, Kelly responded to people criticising him for constantly switching genres.

In a message posted on both Instagram Stories and TikTok, Machine Gun Kelly said: ​“Me: Drops a rock song. ​‘Arghhhh, he doesn’t rap anymore!’ ​Me: Drops a rap song.” ​‘Arghhhh, he doesn’t do rock anymore!’

​“Shut the fuck up, god damn! I’m not fucking dying tomorrow; I just drop music!”