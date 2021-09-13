Footage has emerged of Machine Gun Kelly and UFC fighter Conor McGregor having a fight on the red carpet at the MTV VMA awards last night (September 12) – watch it below.

READ MORE: Here are all the winners from the MTV VMAs 2021

Kelly was at the awards, held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, to perform his new song ‘Papercuts’ with Travis Barker, while McGregor was presenting the Artist of the Year award, which went to Justin Bieber.

As footage shows, the pair had an altercation outside the awards on the red carpet. According to a report from People, the origin of the fight came when McGregor was refused a photo opportunity with the singer and rapper by Kelly’s team, which led him to allegedly swing his cane in Kelly’s direction.

Advertisement

“[McGregor] was ready to throw fists,” a source told People. “Security was having trouble holding him back.”

In a statement to Page Six after the altercation, a representative for McGregor said: “Conor only fights fighters.”

See footage of the fight below:

Conor McGregory throws a punch at Machine Gun Kelly on the red carpet at the #VMAs. pic.twitter.com/AohsDnpHqt — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) September 13, 2021

Machine Gun Kelly when asked about his altercation with Conor McGregor. pic.twitter.com/XAZMA7JX67 — islam (@islamzinour) September 13, 2021

Advertisement

Machine Gun Kelly won in the only category he was nominated for at this year’s VMAs, taking home the Best Alternative award for his Blackbear collaboration ‘My Ex’s Best Friend’. The song is lifted from last year’s ‘Tickets to My Downfall’.

Elsewhere at the awards, Ed Sheeran performed ‘Shivers’ and ‘Bad Habits’ alongside a host of other performers including Kacey Musgraves, Foo Fighters, Lil Nas X, Twenty One Pilots, Olivia Rodrigo and Justin Bieber.

See the full list of winners from the MTV VMAs 2021 here.