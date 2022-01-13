Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are engaged: “We drank each other’s blood”

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox have announced their engagement, celebrating the news by drinking each other’s blood.

Fox shared a video on her Instagram showing the moment when Kelly proposed with a lengthy caption in which she reflected on their relationship. In the video, Kelly is seen getting down on one knee under a banyan tree, which is where the couple made their relationship official in 2020.

“In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree,” Fox wrote on Instagram. “We asked for magic. We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time.

“Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma. Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him.”

She ended the note: “And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes…and then we drank each other’s blood.”

Kelly chose a particular set of rings for the engagement, which features Fox’s birthstone (an emerald) and his birthstone (a diamond) connected by a magnet into the shape of a heart.

On his own Instagram, Kelly shared a video of the rings, writing: “‘Yes, in this life and every life,’ beneath the same branches we fell in love under, I brought her back to ask her to marry me.

“I know tradition is one ring, but I designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love.”

Fox and Kelly first met on the set of the film Midnight in the Switchgrass, which also co-starred Bruce Willis and Emile Hirsch. It marked the third time that the pair had appeared on-screen together after Fox featured in music videos for Kelly’s ‘Bloody Valentine’ and ‘Drunk Face’ in 2020.

Last month, it was announced that Taurus, the upcoming movie starring Machine Gun Kelly, had added Megan Fox, Ruby Rose and Lil Tjay to its cast list.

The film spotlights the performer, whose real name is Colson Baker, as a talented but troubled musician who spends his days and nights searching endlessly for the inspiration to record one last song.

Fox will play Colson’s ex-girlfriend, while Rose will play his drug dealer and Lil Tjay one of his collaborators alongside Lil Meech and Narcos Mexico star Scoot Mcnairy.