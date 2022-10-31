Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox dress up as Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson for Halloween

Machine Gun Kelly (aka Colson Baker) and Megan Fox were among the litany of celebrities celebrating Halloween over the weekend, respectively dressing up as Mötley Crüe’s Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson.

Attending a party for the tequila brand Casamigos, the couple wore a strikingly accurate recreation of the outfits Lee and Anderson wore at the grand opening of Las Vegas’ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in 1995. It was a timely cosplay: Lee and Anderson’s historically troubled relationship was recently spotlit in the Hulu series Pam & Tommy, while a few years earlier, Baker starred as Lee in the Mötley Crüe biopic The Dirt.

Baker posted photos of himself and Fox in their costumes to Instagram, offering a side-by-side comparison between themselves and the couple they emulated. Have a look at that below:

Advertisement

Though many praised the couple for their accurate costumes, Baker and Fox have also received backlash for the Instagram post. In a video included after the two photos, Baker can be seen using a rolled-up dollar bill to snort an off-white powder from Fox’s chest. Hundreds of comments have pointed out that Baker – who in the past has spoken openly about his history of addiction – has a young fanbase, and that he appears to be glamorising hard drug use.

It’s far from the first time Baker’s spurred controversy. Back in March, for example, Alice Glass asked him to apologise for his “predatory behaviour towards underage girls”, after Kelly had made a series of concerning comments in old interviews. He’s also feuded with the likes of Slipknot (which he’s since said he regrets), G-Eazy and Eminem, and last September, got into fights with a random fan at a festival and Conor McGregor at the MTV VMAs.

In November of 2020, Baker and Lee teamed up for the collaborative track ‘Climb’, which also featured 4kGoldn and premiered on the horror musical podcast Halloween In Hell.

Discussing his role as a fictional version of Lee in The Dirt, Baker likened the drummer to a “puppy dog” and explained how his depiction was inspired by the flaws in Lee’s character. “He makes mistakes, but you kind of love him more when he’s making mistakes,” he said in 2019.

The Dirt was widely derided by critics. In a one-star review, NME’s Dan Stubbs wrote of it: “In a post-MeToo landscape, The Dirt is the film equivalent of a Twitter egg spouting #meninist viewpoints to nobody. It’s a Gary Glitter song popping up on a Christmas playlist. It’s a Roy Chubby Brown VHS that fell down the back of the TV cabinet in 1999.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Baker shared a new video for his song ‘9 Lives’ earlier this month. He also covered Ed Sheeran’s ‘Thinking Out Loud’ at a concert in London, where he also paid tribute to the late Chester Bennington.