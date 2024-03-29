Machine Gun Kelly and Trippie Redd remove beat from producer who called it “the worst song I’ve ever heard”

Machine Gun Kelly and Trippie Redd have removed a beat from a producer who criticised their collaboration as “the worst song I’ve ever heard”.

The duo released their joint EP ‘genre : sadboy’ today (March 29) but ahead of its release producer Kaixan expressed his anger on X that his beat was on the record.

He wrote: “The way I just learned I have a beat placement in this this morning and I know it’s bout to be the worst song I’ve ever heard.”

His comment prompted both MGK and Redd to respond shortly after with the latter stating: “Thanks for letting me know. You have been removed from the album. Good luck,” before MGK added: “Played himself for Twitter likes.”

the way I just learned I have a beat placement in this this morning and I know it’s bout to be the worst song I’ve ever heard https://t.co/o2RFSGAYJD — kai (@kaixan2k) March 25, 2024

played himself for twitter likes 🤡 — mgk (@machinegunkelly) March 28, 2024

This led to Kaixan retorting: “Thank God ur label paid in advance” before he went on to say he didn’t want to be associated with MGK for comments he made about Kendall Jenner when he was 23 and she was underage.

“Please redirect trippie hate to mgk cuz I never said I had an issue with bro I just don’t wanna be tied to no minor lover,” he added.

thank God ur label paid in advance 😭😂✌️ https://t.co/yRG8nbxmb6 pic.twitter.com/162AiOqC4D — kai (@kaixan2k) March 28, 2024

Please redirect trippie hate to mgk cuz I never said I had an issue with bro I just don’t wanna be tied to no minor lover 😭 — kai (@kaixan2k) March 28, 2024

Kaixan was referring to a 2013 interview with Fuse in which a then 23-year old Machine Gun Kelly admitted his celebrity crush is a 17-year old Kendall Jenner. In the clip, the interviewer asks “are you counting down the days until she’s 18?”

“I’m not waiting until she’s 18,” replies Machine Gun Kelly. “I’ll go now. I’m not a creepy age. I’m 23, she’s 17 and a celebrity – there is no limits.”

His comments prompted Alice Glass to call on MGK to apologise for what he said in 2022.

Please never stop being true to yourself and true to the music. Yall got this. That’s all imma say hope yall have a good week — kai (@kaixan2k) March 28, 2024

“Yall think this funny but name another time a producer has stood by their morals,” Kaixan added. “Most of yall to this day would silently work with terrible corrupt people just for an opportunity. I promise you despite what they say you can still make it in this industry as yourself.”

He continued, “Please never stop being true to yourself and true to the music. Yall got this. That’s all imma say hope yall have a good week.”

Meanwhile, Megan Fox recently shared that she and Machine Gun Kelly have broken off their engagement.