Machine Gun Kelly delivered a rendition of the Spongebob Squarepants theme tune during a recent live performance – watch the footage below.

The Ohio rapper, who released his new song ‘Love Race’ last week, took to the stage in his hometown of Cleveland on Saturday (May 1) for the NFL Draft‘s final round.

Performing a 17-song set, MGK took a moment in the middle of the concert to lead the crowd through an acapella version of the Spongebob theme. The unexpected break was followed by live airings of ‘Forget Me Too’ and ‘Lonely’, both of which were played solo on acoustic guitar.

The nod to the animated Nickelodeon series came after Machine Gun Kelly was pictured donning Spongebob socks – check out the photos in the below tweet.

Machine Gun Kelly with Spongebob socks. That’s it. That’s the tweet. 😌 pic.twitter.com/klAaYhGBf3 — MGK Updates 💘⚡️ (@mgk_usa) April 30, 2021

MGK’s latest studio album, ‘Tickets To My Downfall’, came out in September 2020.

Discussing what’s next, the rapper vowed in March to “keep breaking the mould” with his future material “and piss people off all over again”. He also cited Kanye West and Prince as two of his inspirations, adding that he hopes to leave a similar legacy as the latter.

Machine Gun Kelly is due to perform at Reading & Leeds festivals this August alongside headliners Liam Gallagher, Stormzy, Post Malone, Catfish & The Bottlemen and Queens Of The Stone Age.

An extensive US tour will follow in September and October, as well as a December homecoming gig at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse – the biggest venue in Cleveland, Ohio.