Machine Gun Kelly confirms he’s got new music coming in August

Machine Gun Kelly has confirmed that he’s got some new music on the way set to arrive sometime in August.

Speaking yesterday (July 5) during an Instagram Live, the rapper updated fans on what he’s been up to, including the recording of a follow-up to his 2020 album ‘Tickets To My Downfall’.

“I’ve been filming a movie this month and getting ready for the next album rollout and this tour,” he told Kerrang, referring to his upcoming US tour which kicks off on September 9 in Minneapolis.

“I’m excited for the album; you know, me and Travis, we got back in [the studio] and everything’s just falling into place and I feel really happy with everything.”

The 30-minute chat also featured MGK talking about buying a giant bunny rabbit with girlfriend Megan Fox, and asking fans for name ideas. Settling on the name “Toast”, he later added before leaving the livestream: “New music, August. I’ll let you guys know about the bunny.”

Elsewhere in the same conversation, Machine Gun Kelly celebrated the two-year anniversary of ‘Hotel Diablo’, the rap album he released before the more pop punk leaning ‘Tickets To My Downfall’.

Released on July 5, 2019, he marked the occasion by playing a snippet of some previously unreleased material.

“You know what? I wanna do this. I wanna play something real quick,” he told fans. “This doesn’t have to do with anything that’s coming out – this is just some shit. It’s kinda hard. For some celebration of the two-year anniversary of ‘Hotel Diablo’.”

You can listen to a snippet of the track below:

Snippet from MachineGunKelly

Meanwhile, a new rap movie starring Machine Gun Kelly will undergo a change of title after the production was called out by the brother of the late Mac Miller.

The movie was set to be titled Good News, a direct nod to Miller’s first posthumous single, and the storyline was reportedly inspired by artists such as Miller himself, Juice WRLD and Pop Smoke who have all faced untimely demises.

Kelly is set to portray an artist making his way in the industry, but the production has faced backlash from Mac Miller’s brother, Miller McCormick.

“Fuck you, fuck your movie, at least change the title,” McCormick recently wrote on social media.

It has now been confirmed that the film will undergo a title change, with producers apologising for being “disrespectful”.