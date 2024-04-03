Machine Gun Kelly describes gruelling blackout tattoo sessions: “The most painful shit I’ve ever experienced”

Machine Gun Kelly has recalled the gruelling sessions he endured for his new blackout tattoo, saying it was “the most painful shit [he’s] ever experienced”.

The musician revealed the bold inking on his upper torso and arms in February, telling fans that he had it done for “spiritual purposes”. Tattoo artist Roxx said: “Made some art with @machinegunkelly Never met a tougher one.”

Now, MGK has shared a video documenting the multiple sessions he underwent to complete the piece. “Today marks the day that I start the physical change of my body,” he says at the start of the clip. “We’ll see what this turns out to be.”

The footage goes on to capture various stages of the process, with the rapper/singer later explaining: “We’ve done about seven sessions. It’s been about two weeks since we started. Yeah, this is the most painful shit I’ve ever experienced in my life.”

MGK then shows off some scars on his arm, his swollen elbow and his blacked-out belly button. At the end of the video, we see him “using [his] hyperbolic oxygen chamber to heal faster”.

The musician captioned the post: “I heard that they thought I went [to] sleep for this…🙅🏼‍♂️🙄.” Watch above.

MGK’s previous colourful tattoos have been covered with the black block, leaving a blank cross on his chest and some stripes on his arms. The old ink on his stomach is still visible too, including his “Locals Only” and “I Want Change” pieces.

Last Friday (March 29) saw Machine Gun Kelly release a collaborative EP with Trippie Redd, titled ‘Genre : Sadboy’. MGK’s sixth and latest album, ‘Mainstream Sellout’, arrived in 2022.

In February, he released a single called ‘Don’t Let Me Go’ in which he addresses his ex-fiancée Megan Fox’s pregnancy loss. Fox confirmed last month that the pair had called off their engagement.