Machine Gun Kelly Offers Travis Kelce $500K to Leave Kansas City Chiefs for Cleveland Browns

Machine Gun Kelly has offered Travis Kelce $500k to leave the Kansas City Chiefs and play for the Cleveland Browns.

Appearing as a guest on Kelce’s and his brother Jason’s podcast, the ‘I Think I’m Okay’ singer proposed to the Chiefs tight-end a lump sum of money as well as a few other perks if he were to leave his current team and play for the Cleveland Browns instead. Both Kelce and MGK have called Cleveland, Ohio home.

“I’m sure you get asked this question behind closed doors a lot, but I would be remiss if due to the nature of our friendship and just as a Clevelander if I did not insert this question personally,” began MGK over a facetime call to New Heights.

He continued: “I will give you $500,000 cash upon arrival just for shopping or whatever you want. As well as matching that same amount as a donation to both of our high schools — both Shaker Heights and Cleveland Heights — as well as everyday breakfast and coffee delivery from my restaurant, if you would just come home and put on these colors right here. Come on home, Trav! Come home, put these colors on and rock the city,”

Both Travis and Jason – who is also a part of the NFL, playing center on the Philadelphia Eagles – laughed out loud with Travis responding “You know that was the original dream, dawg, You know that was the dream!”

Travis continued: “I’m not going to lie, the situation is pretty good in Kansas City.” He followed that up by saying would consider it if Jason also considered it to which MGK said “Except y’all have to spilt the $500k.”

The Kansas City tight-end has been making his rounds in the media for his relationship with pop singer Taylor Swift.

Last week, Kelce revealed how he officially met the ‘Lover’ singer. He first gained her attention when he attended one of Swift’s ‘Era’ tour dates and failed to give the singer a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it.

He told WSJ Magazine: “There were definitely people [Swift] knew that knew who I was, in her corner [who said]: ‘Yo! Did you know he was coming?’ I had somebody playing Cupid.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Kelce shared how they got to know each other on multiple occasions, including her first attendance at Kansas City Chief’s game at Arrowhead Stadium in September, which the athlete called a “ballsy move” on her part and saw his jersey reach a 400 per cent increase in sales.

In other news, Jimmy Fallon and the Roots’ Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter recently turned Kelce‘s old tweets into music.

Kelce’s old tweets from circa 2008-2018 have gone viral as of late following his high-profile relationship with the pop star. As part of a segment for the Tonight Show, Fallon and Black Thought took it upon themselves to turn the viral tweets into music.

During the bit, titled ‘The Ballad of Travis Kelce’, Black Thought provided a summary of the Kansas City Chiefs tight end’s X/Twitter activity while Fallon narrated the tweets.