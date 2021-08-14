Machine Gun Kelly responds to critics of his genre-switching

Machine Gun Kelly has responded to critics of his genre-switching.

The musician reacted following the release of his new rock single, ‘Parachutes’, which saw some criticising him for once again switching genres, this time back to rock.

In a message posted on both Instagram Stories and TikTok, Machine Gun Kelly said: ​“Me: Drops a rock song. ​‘Arghhhh, he doesn’t rap anymore!’ ​Me: Drops a rap song.” ​‘Arghhhh, he doesn’t do rock anymore!’

​“Shut the fuck up, god damn! I’m not fucking dying tomorrow; I just drop music!”

You can see the post on TikTok here:

‘Papercuts’, which features Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker was released earlier this week.

Kelly shared ‘Papercuts’ along with a Cole Bennett-directed video which features Barker on drums.

The track is the first preview of Kelly’s next album ‘Born With Horns’, which he announced earlier this week. Barker is also executively producing this project.

Last month Machine Gun Kelly surprised fans with a last-minute set at Chicago’s Lollapalooza Festival. He took to the Bud Light Seltzer Sessions side stage to perform to a crowd “20 times” what the space allowed for, according to Billboard.

Kelly’s eight-track set included the ‘Tickets To My Downfall’ track ‘Kiss Kiss’ and a cover of Paramore‘s ‘Misery Business’. MGK then ran through several other cuts from his latest album, including ‘Bloody Valentine’ and ‘My Ex’s Best Friend’.