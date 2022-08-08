Machine Gun Kelly responds to tour bus being vandalised with homophobic slur: “You suck”

Machine Gun Kelly has responded to a vandal who spray painted homophobic graffiti on one of his tour buses.

One of the musician’s tour buses was painted with the words “RAP DEVIL F****T” on one side and an image of a penis on the other in the early hours of Thursday (August 4).

Kelly took to Instagram to tell the unknown assailant(s) that they targeted the wrong bus. “You’re so dumb. You spray painted a bus thinking it was my bus. Wrong bus, you fucking idiot,” he said, adding: “Do the first part of the crime right.”

He then said that the perpetrator(s) “suck” for waiting all night in Nebraska to do the deed, only for the paint to have been scrubbed off before he could even survey the damage.

“Second of, I was by the buses ’till 4,30 in the morning, which means you waited ’till 5.00am to spray paint a dick,” he said, laughing.

“They washed it off before I even saw it! Aren’t you sad? I’m still in bed, I didn’t even get to enjoy it. You just…you suck.”

Kelly is currently on the North American leg of his tour in support of his latest album, ‘Mainstream Sellout‘. He heads to the UK and Europe in September and October.

In other news, Kelly has admitted that he regrets falling out with Slipknot‘s Corey Taylor.

The feud kicked off last year after MGK hit out at Taylor at Chicago’s Riot Fest, saying onstage: “You wanna know what I’m really happy that I’m not doing? Being 50 years old wearing a fucking weird mask on a fucking stage, talking shit.”

His onstage diss came after Taylor appeared to dismissively allude to Kelly in a previous interview: “I hate all new rock for the most part. I [hate] the artists who failed in one genre and decided to go rock and I think he knows who he is.”

Kelly then said he had issues with Taylor dating back to when he was working on his 2020 album ‘Tickets To My Downfall’.

“Corey did a verse for a song on tickets to my downfall album, it was fucking terrible, so I didn’t use it,” he added.

But the rocker said last month that he wished he had handled the row differently.

“I could have handled it differently. I should have just picked up the phone and been like hey dude, ‘why would you say that’? But, instead, we all acted ridiculous,” he said in a clip from his new documentary, Life In Pink [via The Pit].