Machine Gun Kelly says Drake was nearly in his new movie

Machine Gun Kelly has revealed that Drake almost made an appearance in his forthcoming film, Good Mourning.

The film, Kelly’s directorial debut, is set to feature a ‘Fake Drake’ doppelgänger, and the artist – real name Colson Baker – has now revealed that he was close to getting the actual Drake to play the role.

Speaking with his collaborator Mod Sun on the Audacy Check In series, Kelly discussed how Drake was almost cast himself.

“Drake was initially going to be Drake in the movie, and the schedules kept [conflicting,]” he said. “Every day that Drake could actually do it, cause when you shoot a movie every day is planned, and so we had it where, ‘Oh Drake could come this day this is what it’s gonna be,’ and the house owner couldn’t let up their house for that night, and it had to be at this place because we were very like set on every location that we found.”

He added: “The second time when Drake could do it, he was in Toronto, and he was like, ‘If you send a jet we can get there on time,’ and we were like, ‘ahh but this isn’t a Marvel movie budget.’ We would have to spend the whole movie budget on this jet.”

Last month, the first trailer for Good Mourning was shared ahead of its release this Friday (May 20).

First announced last August, the film is a stoner comedy that Baker co-wrote, directed and stars in alongside fellow musician Mod Sun, fiancée Megan Fox and close friend Pete Davidson. It’ll land simultaneously in cinemas and on demand, though it’s not clear as of yet which platform will host the film’s digital release.

Baker stars in the film as London Clash, an actor in the midst of an existential crisis. So the logline goes, Clash’s “world is turned upside down” when, on the morning of a crucial meeting with the director of a Batman film, he “wakes up to an implied breakup text from the love of his life”.

The synopsis for Good Mourning continues: “Compounded by chaotic roommates and wildly unpredictable twists and turns, London’s day keeps going downhill until ultimately, he is forced to choose between pursuing his one true love and landing a life-changing, starring role in a major motion picture.”

Good Mourning will mark Baker’s third film for 2022, following his cameo in Jackass Forever and a starring role in the music drama Taurus. It’ll also mark his third time linking up with Pete Davidson, having made cameos in Big Time Adolescence and The King Of Staten Island.

Kelly released his album ‘Mainstream Sellout’ last month, and will be supported by Avril Lavigne and Blink-182’s Travis Barker on a 41-date US arena tour behind the album.