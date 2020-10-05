Machine Gun Kelly scores first Billboard Number One album with ‘Tickets To My Downfall’

Machine Gun Kelly has scored his first Billboard Number One album with his pop-punk LP ‘Tickets To My Downfall’.

The album, which was produced with Blink-182‘s Travis Barker, is also the first rock album to top the Billboard 200 chart in over a year.

Taking to social media to celebrate the achievement, MGK retweeted an official Billboard announcement about the album topping the chart, writing: “Waited my entire career to repost this.”

Released on September 25 via EST19XX/Bad Boy/Interscope, the album earned 126,000 equivalent album units in the US in its first week, according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data.

The last rock album to top the Billboard 200 was Tool’s ‘Fear Inoculum’, which landed at Number One on the September 14, 2019.

Sharing more posts about the album’s success, Kelz said he owed his fans everything.

“The journey is a marathon, but this week was a race,” he tweeted. “I owe the fans everything for pushing so hard but you did it!! let’s celebrate now and again when touring opens up.”

In an Instagram post, the rapper/rocker shared a video of himself opening a cake shaped like the pink guitar featured on the cover of ‘Tickets To My Downfall’ and throwing it on a windscreen of a car.

The post’s caption read: “WE DID IT. #1album. 126,000 units first week. to the fans + EST you really made it happen the way we talked about 10 years ago. today is a celebration. sorry random car.”

Last month, Machine Gun Kelly hit back at claims that he has abandoned hip-hop.

It comes after ‘Tickets To My Downfall’ veered towards pop-punk, while he has also embarked on a successful career in acting in recent years.

When asked about his commitment to hip-hop during a roundtable chat with his fellow cast members from the recent Netflix movie Project Power, Kelly said: “No, I’m not leaving hip-hop yet. I’m not leaving here.

“I mean André 3000 said it my favourite way: ‘Hip-hop is a young man’s game’. So essentially when I don’t have, or when I’ve stopped living a certain way, or if I don’t have the right vigour to deliver my lyrics with, then I’ll stop.

“But, I mean, I’m a fresh 30 and I’m still fully out there. So I don’t think hip-hop is going to stop for me at all.”