Machine Gun Kelly was referenced on ‘Jeopardy!’, but nobody recognised him

Machine Gun Kelly has proved to be unpopular with the target demographic for Jeopardy!, as not a single contestant on a recent episode of the game show recognised him in a question asked on a recent episode.

The episode in question aired last Monday (December 27), with Kelly referenced in the series’ musical category. “The stage name of this rapper and actor gets shortened to MGK,” host Ken Jennings said when a contestant opted for the clue – worth $800 (£593) – while a photo of Kelly was shown. When he was met with silence, Jennings quipped: “Not fans of Machine Gun Kelly, apparently.”

The episode wrapped up Jennings’ first year as the host of Jeopardy!, following the death of longstanding host Alex Trebek last November. Jennings is set to co-host the series with former Blossom actor Mayim Bialik – whose inclusion spurred criticism from John Oliver, as well as former winner Arthur Chu – through to the end of July.

Meanwhile, Kelly is gearing up to release his sixth album, ‘Born With Horns’, sometime in 2022. Described as “deeper” and “more guitar-heavy”, the album will serve as follow-up to 2020’s ‘Tickets To My Downfall’ – which scored Kelly his first Billboard Number One album.

The album was originally unveiled back in August, when Kelly and collaborator Travis Barker got matching tattoos of its title on their forearms. Kelly dropped the album’s lead single, ‘Papercuts’, later that month. He premiered it live with Barker at the MTV Video Music Awards in September. That same night, he and UFC fighter Conor McGregor got into a fight on the VMAs’ red carpet.

Outside of music, Kelly has also recently turned his attention to expanding his filmography. In August, it was announced that he and Mod Sun would co-direct a film, titled Good Mourning With A U. He’s also due to appear in The Last Son and Jackass Forever, as well as Taurus – in which he will reportedly take the lead role.