Listen to Machine Gun Kelly, Yungblud and The Used’s Bert McCracken team up for ‘Body Bag’

Machine Gun Kelly has shared his new collaborative song with Yungblud and The Used‘s Bert McCracken — you can listen to ‘Body Bag’ below.

The song features on the ‘Sold Out’ deluxe edition of Kelly’s new album ‘Tickets To My Downfall’ along with five other new tracks, including a cover of Paramore‘s ‘Misery Business’.

After previously describing ‘Body Bag’ as “so hard”, Kelly has now shared his Yungblud and McCracken collaboration — and you can hear it below.

Speaking to Rock Sound about ‘Body Bag’ earlier this month, Kelly said that Yungblud “sounds like a new version of Bert”.

“Their voices register on the same pitch and with that same ferocity. They can both do raspy, on pitch screams,” Kelly said, before then praising Travis Barker’s work on the track.

“I want to say it’s one of Travis’ most unique drum cadences I have heard him play on the whole record and the outro is the most classic of pop-punk. It was one of those things where I’m so glad that it’s on our record.

“It’s just a bunch of ‘Woahs’ but it’s the way that they come in. I think that it was Yungblud who freestyled that.”

Earlier this week, Kelly said that he “wasn’t leaving hip-hop” despite his new album veering towards a pop-punk sound.

“I mean André 3000 said it my favourite way: ‘Hip-hop is a young man’s game,'” Kelly said. “So essentially when I don’t have, or when I’ve stopped living a certain way, or if I don’t have the right vigour to deliver my lyrics with, then I’ll stop.”