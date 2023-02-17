Machine Gun Kelly‘s touring guitarist Sophie Lloyd has denied rumours that she had an affair with the musician.

It comes amid rumours that MGK – real name Colson Baker – has broken up with his fiancée Megan Fox. The actor recently removed all images of Baker from her Instagram before deleting her profile.

Some fans on social media have since suggested that the ‘Mainstream Sellout’ star had been romantically involved with Lloyd.

In a statement, however, the latter’s management team has now shut down the speculation (via People).

“Sophie Lloyd is a professional, accomplished musician who has been needlessly dragged into the media based off of meritless accusations made by social media,” it reads.

“Any suggestion that she has ever acted in an unprofessional manner or stepped out of her relationship are untrue. It’s disrespectful to her as a female artist and poor journalism and social commentary to be reporting anything else.”

Fox, who confirmed her engagement to MGK in early 2022, is also said to have unfollowed the rapper/singer on Instagram.

Additionally, she posted a clip of a burning envelope with a caption quoting ‘Pray You Catch Me’ from Beyoncé‘s ‘Lemonade’ – an album that addresses infidelity within her own marriage. The song in question opens with the line: “You can taste the dishonesty/ It’s all over your breath.”

Prior to Fox deactivating her account, one fan reportedly commented on the video: “He probably got with Sophie.” The actor is said to have replied: “Maybe I got with Sophie”, adding a fire emoji.

Machine Gun Kelly and Fox attended the Grammys 2023 together earlier this month. Following the ceremony, Fox praised MGK for showing “grace and maturity” after he lost out on the Best Rock Album to Ozzy Osbourne.

Speaking to NME last November, Lloyd said that touring with Machine Gun Kelly on his ‘Mainstream Sellout’ world tour had been “such a journey”.

“There are always things to work on but playing those big stages, I realised this is where I’m meant to be. I feel so confident in myself, and with my music.

“MGK literally just messaged me on Instagram one day, after seeing some of my videos. We FaceTimed, we seemed to vibe really well and before I knew it, I had my visa and was flying from London to LA for rehearsals.”

Lloyd added: “Touring with Machine Gun Kelly was amazing. It was like one big family, and I felt so comfortable and safe from the get go. I also love how he uses his music to tell a story and portray a message.”