Mad Cool 2023 announce new additions to line-up

Mad Cool 2023 has announced a new batch of artists additions to this year’s festival line-up. Check them out below.

M.I.A will be performing on Saturday, July 8, sharing the day with acts such as Red Hot Chili Peppers, Ava Max, Liam Gallagher, The Prodigy, The Rose and Years & Years. Her joining the bill comes after Janelle Monáe‘s cancellation of their festival slot alongside the cancellation of her European tour.

Other acts that have been added include dEUS, Maxïmo Park, Velmondo, Teo Planell, and Black Maracas. The winners of Mad Cool Talent by Vibra Mahou will also be playing the festival. Those winners include Bloodstein, Margielin, Pau Corea, Lusillón, Memocracia and La Milagrosa.

This year’s Mad Cool Festival takes place on July 6-8 at its new location of Madrid’s Villaverde District. The change in site will be more accessible for attendees and is part of wider plans to transform the area into a cultural hub.

Tickets for Mad Cool 2023 are on sale now. Though both the general admission and VIP three-day passes are sold out, single day passes are still available. A single day general admission ticket is priced at 85€ + booking fee and a single day VIP ticket is priced at 185€ + distribution expenses. Visit here to purchase tickets.

In a review of the 2022 edition of Mad Cool, NME described it as having “something in the air this year, truly making it a festival to remember”. “Any festival worth its salt will pack the lower echelons of its stacked line-up with some of the most exciting acts on show,” it added. “Fittingly, many of the early-evening artists at Mad Cool 2022 came to lay claim to the future.”