Mad Cool Festival adds Jack White, Stormzy, London Grammar and more to 2022 line-up

Mad Cool Festival have added 11 more acts to their 2022 line-up, including Jack White, Stormzy, London Grammar and more.

The Madrid event – which is celebrating its fifth anniversary – has also confirmed that it is expanding to become a five-day festival next year, running from July 6-10, 2022.

Mad Cool, which was cancelled in both 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, had already announced the likes of Muse, The Killers, Metallica, Florence + The Machine, Queens Of The Stone Age and Haim on their bill for next year.

The festival has now added 11 more names to their 2022 line-up, including the aforementioned Jack White, Stormzy and London Grammar. The likes of Two Door Cinema Club, Guitarricadelafuente, Alec Benjamin, Mura Masa, Alfie Templeman and Modest Mouse have also joined the bill.

Folamour will replace Yaeji on the Friday, while Local Natives fill in for Sylvan Esso on the Saturday due to schedule conflicts.

Mad Cool have also said today (December 2) that it will soon announce its Mad Cool Talent winners from 2021 and 2022.

Anyone who bought Mad Cool tickets of any kind for the festival’s 2020, 2021 or 2022 editions can claim a 50 per cent discount on 2022 tickets which went on sale back in October. You can find out more information by heading here.

Mad Cool’s organisers previously promised that they were “working very hard to compensate you next year [2022] with an unforgettable experience” after their 2021 event was axed.

“During all this time we have gathered enough energy and strength to make sure we can shine bright again in 2022,” they added in their statement.