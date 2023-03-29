Madlib confirms he’s “finishing” work on new Mac Miller album

Madlib has confirmed that he has numerous new projects underway including a new Mac Miller album that is near completion.

The producer sat down for a rare broadcast interview with Sway In The Morning, revealing that he’s almost ready to share a new album that features the music of the late musician.

“Right now I’m finishing up the Mac Miller album,” he told the show’s host, later confirming that it’s the same project that he’d hinted at previously.

Advertisement

According to Madlib, work on the upcoming LP first began “years ago”, however he has only recently gained the blessing from Miller’s estate. Miller died in September 2018 following an accidental overdose. He was 26 years old.

Elsewhere in the interview, Madlib – whose real name is Otis Jackson Jr. – also confirmed that he is in the process of working on a new Erykah Badu album and a new project involving California rapper Planet Asia. No details involving the albums’ titles or release dates have been announced yet.

Last month, Madlib joined forces with Talib Kweli for a sequel to their collaborative 2007 album ‘Liberation’. Released on March 6, ‘Liberation 2’ featured a posthumous contribution by Miller as well as guest appearances from Q-Tip, Wildchild, Roc Marciano and Westside Gunn.

In 2021 the rapper released the album ‘Sound Ancestors’ in a collaboration with DJ Four Tet.

“I was listening to some of his new beats and studio sessions when I had the idea that it would be great to hear some of these ideas made into a Madlib solo album,” Four Tet said ahead of the release. “I was sent hundreds of pieces of music over a couple of years stretch and during that time I put together this album with all the parts that fitted with my vision.”

Advertisement

In other news, pop icon Ariana Grande paid tribute to Miller in a social media update earlier this week, celebrating 10 years since the two teamed up on her 2013 track ‘The Way’.

The single was released on the singer’s debut album ‘Yours Truly’, and in an update to her Instagram stories she shared a snippet of the track with the caption: “I love you”.

Grande dated Miller – real name Malcolm McCormick – between September 2016 and May 2018. She has since paid tribute to the late rapper on her albums ‘Thank U, Next’ (2019) and ‘Positions’ (2020).