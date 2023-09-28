Madness announce new album ‘Theatre Of The Absurd Presents C’Est La Vie’

Madness have announced their 13th studio album ‘Theatre Of The Absurd Presents C’Est La Vie’ – listen to new song ‘C’Est La Vie’ below.

The 14-track record is due for release on November 17 via BMG – pre-order/pre-save it here. Following on from 2016’s ‘Can’t Touch Us Now’, the project marks the North London group’s first full-length effort in seven years.

This morning (September 28), Madness premiered the LP’s lead single ‘C’Est La Vie’ on BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show with Zoe Ball. The band had previously teased the track with a dramatic reading by Helen Mirren.

Described as having “an eerie space-ska feel”, the single sees frontman Suggs reflect on the perils of everyday life.

“[‘C’Est La Vie’ is] about these crazy times we’re living in, and how I just want to stay on my boat and not be a part of all this madness,” explained keyboard player/composer Mike ‘Barso’ Barson.

“But of course, I’m a member of a group called Madness. Perhaps we should have called ourselves ‘Sanity’…”

The forthcoming ‘Theatre Of The Absurd…’ is Madness’ first foray into self-producing, working alongside engineer and mixer Matt Galsbey (Ed Sheeran, Maisie Peters, Rag N’ Bone Man).

“Emerging re-energised and reinvigorated with a fresh bounce in their nutty step, the result was their most harmonious recording experience to date,” a press release states.

“For the first time ever, a brand new album came into the world that [the bandmates] all completely agreed on.”

In a joint statement, Madness said: “Well, well, well, here we are… our 13th album (lucky for some). ‘Theatre Of The Absurd Presents C’Est La Vie’ is ready for your ears.

“For us, recording it was the perfect antidote to the chaos of the past few years – we were all there, properly in the zone. It was just us, in an industrial unit in Cricklewood, playing together. We loved it!”

“Theatre Of The Absurd Presents C’est La Vie”, our new album! Available to pre-order / pre-save now here: https://t.co/2Y1cp8ZmKF

Featuring no less than 14 songs (and some other surprises!), it comes out on 17th November. pic.twitter.com/hYN9ho1vJU — Madness (@MadnessNews) September 27, 2023

The full tracklist for ‘Theatre Of The Absurd…’ is as follows:

‘Theatre Of The Absurd’

‘If I Go Mad’

‘Baby Burglar’

‘C’est La Vie’

‘What On Earth Is It (You Take Me For?)’

‘Hour Of Need’

‘Round We Go’

‘Lockdown And Frack Off’

‘Beginners 101’

‘Is There Anybody Out There?’

‘The Law According to Dr. Kippah’

‘Run For Your Life’

‘Set Me Free (Let Me Be)’

‘In My Street’

Madness are set to embark on their ‘C’est La Vie’ arena tour this winter, where they will be joined by special guests The Lightning Seeds. You can find any remaining tickets for the shows here.