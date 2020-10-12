Madonna confirms she’s voted for Joe Biden: “Get out there and take responsibility!”

Madonna has confirmed her vote for Joe Biden in the US presidential election.

The singer, who recently professed her support for Biden’s running mate Kamala Harris, confirmed her early vote in a message shared to fans on social media.

Sharing three selfies, she wrote: “The 3 faces of a girl who just Voted!! Get out there and take responsibility people!! #bidenharris2020.”

Advertisement

The latest political message from the singer comes after she initially supported Harris over the weekend.

The 3 faces of a girl who just Voted!! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 Get out there and take responsibility people!! #bidenharris2020 pic.twitter.com/Er6mBoFLkJ — Madonna (@Madonna) October 11, 2020

“Kamala For President,” she wrote on Instagram, alongside a compilation of the Democrat politician criticising Donald Trump’s running mate Mike Pence for repeatedly interrupting her in the Vice Presidential debate.

“If Kamala were a man no one would make comments about her facial expressions. Do people fixate on Trumps facial expressions?? That are hideous and rude every time he speaks,” she wrote.

“This is another example of Sexism and Racism in America,” she added, going on to reference the now-viral moment that a fly landed on Pence mid-debate. “The Fly knew exactly where to go. It landed on shit. There are signs everywhere. Woke people see them. Kamala is an intelligent, compassionate, well spoken leader who stands for justice and equal rights for all people.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Madonna recently revealed that she is set to direct and co-write her own upcoming biopic. Universal Pictures will be developing the forthcoming biopic, with Diablo Cody – who won an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay in 2007 for Juno – set to write it alongside Madonna.

It was also revealed last week that Madonna once refused to work with David Guetta because of his star sign.