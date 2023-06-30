Madonna discharged from hospital and “in the clear” after serious bacterial infection

Madonna has been discharged from hospital following a serious bacterial infection.

The news arrives following reports that the pop icon was admitted to hospital and spent time in an intensive care unit last week.

Now, she has been released from the hospital, and transported by a private ambulance to her home in New York. An insider close to the situation also told news outlet CNN that the 64-year-old is “in the clear”.

Expected to make a full recovery from the health scare, it was reported yesterday (June 29) that the singer’s relatives were initially “preparing for the worst” when they discovered how unwell she was.

“For the past couple of days, no one really knew which direction this was going to turn, and her family was preparing for the worst,” a member of her family told the DailyMail. “That is why it was kept a secret since Saturday… Everyone believed that we may lose her and that has been the reality of the situation.”

The ‘Like A Virgin’ singer was also forced to postpone her extensive world tour because of the infection. Set to kick off in Vancouver on July 15, the ‘Celebration’ tour would have made numerous stops around North America — including New York, Chicago, Miami, Washington, Houston, Los Angeles and Las Vegas — and would have run up until early October.

From there, she would have begun the European leg of the tour, featuring dates in numerous cities across Europe, as a stop at London’s O2 Arena.

“At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour,” wrote her longtime manager Guy Oseary, announcing the news of her health. “We will share more details with you soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows.”

Currently, there have been no further updates on when the live shows are supposed to take place, although Oseary did confirm that the pop veteran is expected to make “a full recovery”.

Before she was admitted to hospital, Madonna recently joined forces with Sam Smith on their latest track ‘Vulgar’. She was also rumoured to be making a potential collaboration with another pop star, Kylie Minogue.

“I would love to [collaborate],” said Minogue at the annual KTUphoria festival in New York. “And I think now is the time. There I said it. Now is the time to do our best to make that happen.”

Following the end of Glastonbury 2023 this weekend, Madonna has now become a leading contender to be a headline act for next year’s instalment.

If her ‘Celebration Tour’ returns by 2024, the pop icon would fit into co-organiser Emily Eavis’ comments about two female headliners who have never played Worthy Farm before.