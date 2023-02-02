Madonna does viral ‘Wednesday’ dance and pays tribute to Lady Gaga on TikTok

Madonna has joined in with the viral TikTok trend started by Netflix’s hit series Wednesday.

The Queen of Pop is the latest celebrity to recreate the titular character’s dance from episode four of the TV show, set to Lady Gaga‘s 2011 hit ‘Bloody Mary’.

The clip is especially significant considering the two singers’ past history in which they spent much of the 2010s feuding. Madonna previously labelled Gaga as “reductive” in 2012 when it was suggested to her that Gaga’s hit ‘Born This Way’ was heavily influenced by Madonna’s 1989 song ‘Express Yourself’.

Later, in 2018, Madonna claimed that Lady Gaga had ripped off one of her quotes for the press tour of her film A Star Is Born.

Gaga also commented, “We love you M”, on another of Madonna’s recent TikToks in which Madonna thanked fans for their support after she announced her 40th anniversary ‘Celebration’ tour.

Check out Madonna’s TikTok dance below:

Gaga recreated the dance herself in December last year. She went on to share her love for the show and its leading actress, Jenna Ortega, on social media: “Slay Wednesday! You’re welcome at Haus of Gaga anytime (and bring Thing with you, we love paws around here).”

Madonna recently added a sixth date at London’s O2 Arena to her forthcoming world tour following “sensational demand” for tickets. She has also added second dates in many other major cities including Miami, Las Vegas, Milan and Barcelona.

The star will also take to the stage across four nights in Paris as well as six in New York and Los Angeles.

Madonna will perform in London on October 14, 15, 17 and 18 and then on December 5-6.

In addition, Vanilla Ice has recently spoken about his brief romance with Madonna, during which she proposed to him. “I was just like, ‘What?! I thought the guy was supposed to do that? What do you mean, wait a minute! This is too fast! I’m just getting started here and I’m way too young for this,’” he recalled.