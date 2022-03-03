Madonna drops off new ‘Frozen’ remix with Sickick and Fireboy DML

Madonna and Canadian producer Sickick have added Nigerian singer Fireboy DML to a second version of their ‘Frozen’ remix.

Madonna and Sickick first released a remix of the 1998 classic – taken from the queen of pop’s ‘Ray Of Light’ album – last December, which came after it went viral on TikTok.

Today (March 3), the pair have shared another reworking, but this time they’ve brought onboard Fireboy DML, who recently earned acclaim for his ‘Peru’ collaboration with Ed Sheeran.

Madonna announced the remix earlier in the week when she took to Instagram to share a photo of herself and DML on the set of the song’s video, which she said is due soon after the release of the track.

You can check out the new remix of ‘Frozen’ below:

Earlier this week, Madonna weighed in on the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, voicing her support for the latter.

It comes after Ukraine severed diplomatic ties with Russia and declared martial law after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an attack on the neighbouring nation last Thursday (February 24).

“Russia’s Pointless and Greed Driven Invasion Of the Ukraine MUST be stopped!!” Madonna captioned an Instagram post that contained a fanmade video set to a remix of her 2005 song ‘Sorry’.

“Please Send in Humanitarian Aid to help millions of citizens of the Ukraine who’s lives are being affected by this CRISIS at this very moment !!”

She continued: “Putin has Violated Every Human Rights Accord in Existence. Putin has no right to try to erase the existence of the Ukraine. We support you President Zelensky!! We are praying for you and your country! 🙏🏼.

“God Bless You All! Lets not feel helpless when confronted by Geo-political Actions of this magnitude. There are things we can do.”

Meanwhile, Madonna has revealed that the audition process is underway for her forthcoming film about her life.

The singer and actor confirmed back in 2020 that she is co-directing and co-writing the forthcoming biopic, and later described the project as a “visual autobiography”.

Sydney Sweeney, Julia Garner and Barbie Ferreira are among those who have reportedly auditioned to play the legendary pop star in the film.